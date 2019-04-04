ST. MARTINVILLE — A special meeting of the St. Martinville City Council has been called for Thursday afternoon to stop Mayor Melinda Mitchell’s former transition manager from reviewing the city’s financial records and discuss the position of chief financial officer for the city.
According to the agenda, Prosper, District 1 Councilman Mike Fuselier and District 3 Councilman Dennis Paul Williams called for the meeting.
In an email Wednesday morning to the city’s legal counsel, Mayor Pro Tem Craig Prosper said Janine Coleman, who had previously sought a consultant contract with the city to assist in Mitchell’s transition, should not have been allowed to review the city's financial records without the council's approval.
“How was this done without approval from the City Council?” Prosper asked in his email. “This person or people has access to all city employees’ social security numbers, all checking account routing numbers, all important vendor information, and our city councilmen personal information. This is completely absurd that the mayor has put the city and its employees in this position. The council hasn’t approved a contract with this/these volunteers.”
The council learned of Coleman’s work when she attempted to give a report on her review of the city’s books at the council’s meeting Monday evening. She stopped short and returned to her seat after a newspaper photographer took her picture against her wishes.
The city of St. Martinville is governed under a special legislative charter established in 1898. That charter established a strong council/weak mayor system that gives the power to approve hiring and any vendor contracts, even for voluntary work, to the council.
In addition to the issues with outside help, the meeting will also address the chief financial officer position. Prosper has been highly critical of former safety and zoning manager Shedrick Berard’s performance since his hire for that job in November at Mitchell’s insistence — and against the recommendation of the city’s independent auditor, who vetted the applicant resumés for the position.
“He is completely incompetent and cannot start to fulfill the duties of that department,” Prosper wrote. “I am completely convinced that our current CFO cannot and will not ever understand the operations of that department.”
In recent weeks, the city has had issues with its payroll and financial transactions. In two successive payroll periods, some workers had checks that did not clear the bank. There have also been public discussions of bills remaining unpaid since Berard took over the finance operation.
Most recently, an $18,000 deposit of LACE program traffic fines was deposited on Feb. 20 but not accounted for. After more than a week of trying to track down the money, it was discussed publicly at Monday’s council meeting. Berard was not able to tell council members where the money was, saying the money orders were missing from a desk in the finance office.
The funds were finally located when Chief of Police Ricky Martin called the bank and determined the deposit had been made.
This is the second special meeting of the council in as many months to discuss the performance of Mitchell’s recommended hires. On March 11, former Public Works Superintendent Charles Rader was the subject of a special meeting after an altercation on Feb. 26 in which two employees accused him of using a racial epithet. He was fired on March 18 at the council’s regular meeting for “poor job performance.”
The latest special meeting comes after a contentious meeting Monday night in which council members and the public argued over the perceived disarray in the city government under Mitchell’s 9-month-old administration. In addition to the missing deposit, disruptions broke out over the reimbursement of a local mobile home park owner for engineering fees he incurred having electrical lines inspected, a video “press conference” Mitchell held on March 28 in which she blasted Prosper for his attacks on her, and an attempt to discover where approximately $12,000 in D.A.R.E. program funds had been deposited so the city could hold a graduation ceremony for students who participated in the program in December.
When reached for comment Wednesday afternoon, Mitchell said she would be in attendance at the meeting.
“From what I know, the council wants to move forward on how volunteers come on board to work with the city and discuss some of the issues with the CAO position,” Mitchell said.
The meeting will be held at 4 p.m. in the city council meeting room of the St. Martinville City Hall, 120 New Market St.