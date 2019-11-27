ST. MARTINVILLE — The St. Martinville City Council has decided on its employee group insurance plan for 2020, with employees having a small increase in their per-paycheck charge.
The council met Wednesday to approve the new plan, which will raise the cost to an employee by $5, to $53 per check, for an employee with single coverage.
Chief Administrative Officer Avis Gutekunst said the cost to the city, which covers 87 percent of the premium, will be $70 more per month per employee.
Employees will also see a small increase in prescription costs in the coming year, with generic prescriptions costing $7.
The scheduled Monday evening meeting was moved forward because the administration needed the council’s approval of the new plan, but had not previously decided which plan it was going to go with in 2020. The deadline for submitting the choice to the insurer is Monday.
The council also voted to rehire former Electrical Supervisor Mike Douet to work in the city’s utility department. Douet will resume his previous position, which he left earlier this year, with his outstanding vacation and sick leave intact.
“That utility department is our bread and butter,” said District 1 Councilman Mike Fuselier. “If we don’t get that back right, we’ll be in trouble.”
The council also met in executive session to handle a personnel issue involving Mac Thomassee. City Legal Counsel Allan Durand said the council had discussed an incident between Thomassee and his supervisor, but did not give details.
The council voted to extend Thomassee’s suspension for 11 more days. The motion also included language that if Thomassee were to have future disciplinary issues, he would be immediately suspended and his employment terminated at the next council meeting following an incident.
Mayor Melinda Mitchell had suspended Thomassee and another employee in August. That suspension became a point of contention later because Mitchell did not notify the council of the action as required under the city’s charter.
In other action, the council:
Hired Dwayne Anthony as a part-time laborer for the Parks and Recreation Department.
Changed the employment status of Harvey Day from full time to part time.
Discussed having Sen. Fred Mills propose legislation to allow the city’s pool and splash pad to be named after longtime swim instructor Edna Landry.
Because the council held a special meeting Wednesday, it will not meet on Monday. The next scheduled meeting of the St. Martinville City Council will be held on Dec. 16 at 6 p.m.