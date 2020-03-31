ST. MARTINVILLE — Effective immediately, the St. Martinville City Hall drive-through will be open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
All municipal buildings are still closed to the public. Residents are encouraged to use the online kiosk or night depository to make payments for utility bills outside of the new hours of operation.
Anyone with questions can call city hall weekdays between from 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. at 394-2230.
Additionally, effective immediately the St. Martinville Police Department’s lobby will be closed to the public, according to a SMPD spokesman.
For emergencies, residents should still dial 911. Police dispatchers can still be reached at 394-3001 for non-emergency calls. If necessary, an officer will assist citizens outside of the police department’s building.
The spokesman said the department will be limiting all contact with the public to protect the health of the department’s officers. Officers will continue to respond to all calls when safety is at risk, but will do so in protective gear for the safety of everyone involved. Any non-essential calls will be handled over the phone or from a safe distance.
The police department will not unlock civilian vehicles unless a child or animal is locked in the vehicle.
All crash reports can be obtained online or requested by phone.