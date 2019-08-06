ST. MARTINVILLE — A discussion of an apology from the city’s former chief administration officer to two St. Martinville Police officers devolved into an angry exchange that had one councilman threatened with expulsion from Monday night’s St. Martinville City Council meeting.
At the council’s June 24 meeting, attorney Rebecca Borel requested that the city have Shedrick Berard make a public apology to two police officers for his comments in a previous meeting that a police report from an accident in February had been falsified.
Berard has insisted that he was not talking about the police report, but a report from an insurance adjuster.
Shortly after that meeting, Borel sent a letter to Mayor Melinda Mitchell asking for Berard to make a public apology and to be reprimanded for the remarks.
“She sent a letter to the mayor, asking that it be forwarded to the council,” Mayor Pro Tem Craig Prosper said. “It wasn’t, I think on purpose.”
According to Borel, she received no reply from Mitchell or anyone else in the administration.
At the June 24 meeting, it was agreed that council members would review video of the meeting at which Berard made the remarks. On the video, Berard clearly said, “Someone lied on this report,” while holding the accident report from the two officers.
An officer falsifying a report can be prosecuted as a felony. It can also result in an officer being placed on the Brady list, which would preclude them from being trusted to give testimony and, for the most part, ending their law enforcement career.
Berard said his lawyer advised him not to speak at length. He did not issue the apology the officers sought, instead trying to explain the statement as a misunderstanding, albeit one he would not apologize for.
“I did visit my attorney, and read Ms. Borel’s letter,” Berard said. “I looked good at Ms. Borel’s letter, and it refers to ‘defamatory allegations.’”
Berard read a definition of “allegation,” but would not comment more on what he and his attorney discussed.
Prosper said if Berard would not apologize, he would apologize for the council. After presenting an apology as a resolution Fuselier, Prosper and District 3 Councilman Dennis Paul Williams abstained. District 4 Councilman Juma Johnson, however, was not ready to vote.
“What are we apologizing for?” Johnson asked.
“For one of our employees lying,” Fuselier replied.
Johnson said he did not want to vote for the apology if it would have legal ramifications.
“If you are sorry about what happened to these officers, apologize,” Fuselier said. “If not, don’t.”
Johnson then said it had not been proven that Berard made the statement that the officer lied, even though the video showed exactly that.
“Who else is on that report?” Borel asked. “He said someone lied.”
Johnson then abstained from the vote.
It was after that Fuselier brought up the council making a mistake “six months ago,” referring to the hiring of Berard for CAO, that Mitchell interrupted, saying that was not on the agenda.
“I don’t care!” Fuselier said.
Mitchell gavelled the meeting to a stop.
“That is enough!” she said. “Either speak with respect or get escorted out of here.”
The council then made a motion to suspend Berard for three days. That motion passed with two votes. Fuselier and Prosper were in favor, Williams abstained and Johnson voted against.
Several other items, including the movement of some Public Works employees to new roles and the hirning of a Public Information Officer for the police department, were tabled.
In other business, the council:
• Waived fees for the use of the Magnolia Park Recreation Center for a political candidate forum.
• Approved hiring a new patrol officer, moving a dispatcher to full-time status and moving another dispatch to patrol.
• Terminated Morris Simon for failure to take a drug test when required.