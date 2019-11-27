St. Martinville City Council to meet today to beat insurance deadline

ST. MARTINVILLE — The St. Martinville City Council announced Tuesday that it will hold a special meeting Wednesday afternoon and cancel its scheduled Monday meeting.
The changes, according to Mayor Pro Tem Craig Prosper, are to meet deadlines for the city’s employee insurance offering and to rehire an electrician for the city’s utility department. When the employee insurance plan was brought up for discussion at the council’s meeting of Nov. 4, it was tabled pending more discussion. It was not brought up at the Nov. 18 meeting, which means the next time the council could discuss the issue would be at its regular meeting on Dec. 2.
That meeting would be held after the deadline for a decision to be sent to the insurance carrier, forcing the change in meeting date.
Prosper also said the council would be looking to rehire former Electrical Supervisor Mike Douet to work in the city’s utility department.
In other business, Mayor Melinda Mitchell has asked for a presentation from licensed arborist Jim Foret to discuss the health of the Evangeline Oak.
Also on the agenda are:
• Hiring a part-time laborer for the Parks and Recreation Department.
Discussion of the employment status of Harvey Day.
• Discussion of another personnel matter, possibly in executive session.
The St. Martinville City Council will meet today at 4:30 p.m. in the city council meeting room in City Hall, 120 New Market St., St. Martinville.