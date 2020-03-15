St. Martinville City Council to look into police escort of mayor to state capitol

ST. MARTINVILLE — The St. Martinville City Council will be seeking an explanation Monday night from Mayor Melinda Mitchell as to why two city police officers and their city police vehicles — with lights flashing, stopping traffic as needed — were needed to escort the mayor to Baton Rouge earlier this month.
Mitchell and an entourage of others were in Baton Rouge to give Donna Edwards, wife of Gov. John Bel Edwards, a key to the city and a resolution in honor of International Women’s Day on March 8. The two officers were detailed to escort the party, woith one of the two coming in on overtime for the escort duty.
According to information gained through a public record request, the escort service cost $418 for the officers’ time and $100 for fuel.
“I’m going to ask that she repay that,” said Mayor Pro Tem Craig Prosper. “Even the governor doesn’t need a police escort to get across town.”
The council will also discuss Police Chief Ricky Martin and Assistant Chief Joseph Nedie in a possible executive session over the incident.
Another personnel matter is a discussion of possible disciplinary action against Public Works employee Mike Martin. Martin is one of the workers who worked on a sewage line at Mitchell’s home earlier this year. That work has resulted in an ethics complaint that is still being investigated through the Louisiana Board of Ethics. The complaint against Martin, rather than coming through his supervisor, was placed on the agenda by Mitchell herself.
In other business, the council is scheduled to:
• Honor Clean City Slogan and Poster contest winners.
• Hear a presentation from a representative of Republic Services.
• Hear a request from Johnishia Lacey of the Autism Awareness Club for permission to hold an Autism Awareness Walk.
• Hear a request from Jimmy Charles of the Knights of Peter Claver Chapter #54 for use of the building at the Festival Grounds for the group’s annual crawfish boil fundraiser on April 26.
• Allow St. Martin Parish Animal Services to use the front parking lot of Magnolia Park to hold a parish rabies clinic on April 18.
• Receive an update on the purchase agreement with Urgent Care for building space in the Walmart parking lot/
• Consider a pay adjustment for Heavy Equipment Operator.
• Consider a pay adjustment for Wastewater Operator II.
• Consider hiring a police officer.
• Discuss creating a City Tourism Committee to work in conjunction with the Tourism Office in planning and promoting tourism in the city.
• Discuss the appointment of the Civil Service Board
• Request an explanation from the administration as to why purchase orders are taking so long to get signed when items are budgeted and approved by the council.
The St. Martinville City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday in the city council meeting room of City Hall, 120 New Market St in St. Martinville.