St. Martinville City Council to get look at employee handbook

ST. MARTINVILLE — The St. Martinville City Council will get a chance to see its new employee handbook at Monday night’s meeting.
The issue of an employee handbook and a policy and procedure manual became an issue earlier this year, when former Public Works Superintendent Charles Rader pointed out that the city had no one place to find all of its regulations and guidelines.
Although his tenure was short lived, Rader’s push for an employee manual will come to fruition if the council approves the document.
The council will also receive a presentation from tree specialist Jim Foret about the health of the Evangeline Oak across the street from City Hall, on the banks of the Bayou Teche. Foret had been scheduled to speak at the last council meeting but was unable to attend.
Zoning Administrator Danielle Fontenette is scheduled to address three dilapidated properties Monday night. Two of the properties, at 222 N. Pinaud St. and 6365 Main Highway, are dilapidated and nuisance properties. Another, at 124 Cemetery St. is listed as simply dilapidated.
Fontenette is also scheduled to discuss the city ordinance regarding the basis for charging residents when the city has to mitigate nuisance properties.
In other business, the council is scheduled to :
• Authorize Larry Duplantis access to the city’s Section 8 checking account.
• Hire a heavy equipment mechanic in Public Works.
• Hire part-time employees as docents at the Acadian Memorial and African-American Museum.
The St. Martinville City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday in the city council meeting room of City Hall, 120 New Market St. in St. Martinville.