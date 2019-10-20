St. Martinville City Council to discuss several administrative policies Monday

ST. MARTINVILLE — The St. Martinville City Council is scheduled to take up several discussions Monday night to either define or refresh several city administrative policies.
The council is scheduled to discuss amending its travel policy to insure that any out-of-state travel comes before the council for approval.
“We had always done that in the past,” Mayor Pro Tem Craig Prosper said. Prosper asked for the item to be added to the agenda.
Another discussion item is the staffing of the Public Works Department. Questions were raised in recent days over the intent of the home rule charter and whether or not the mayor is required to recommend potential hirees before they can be hired.
The council will also hear from resident Blake Douet who is expected to question the Electric Department’s policy and procedures. At its Sept. 16 meeting, the council took away Mayor Melinda Mitchell’s authority to extend the time for customers to pay their bills after the council discovered that Mitchell’s city utility account had been in arrears since before her inauguration, yet had never been disconnected.
In other business, the council is scheduled to:
• Authorize Mitchell to enter into a contract with the magistrate of the Mayor’s Court.
• Authorize Mitchell to enter into a contract for city legal services.
• Consider a resolution requesting financial assistance under the state’s Local Government Assistance Program and Community Water Enrichment Fund Program.
• Consider installing monitors in Mitchell’s office for security cameras at Public Works and Police departments.
• Discuss ordinance pertaining to burning in the City limits.
• Consider spending Cleco funds for electrical system improvements.
The council may go into executive session to discuss pending litigation with Jeanella Ledet.
The St. Martinville City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday in the city council meeting room of City Hall, 120 New Market St. in St. Martinville.