St. Martinville City Council to discuss job performance of two policemen

ST. MARTINVILLE — The St. Martinville City Council will meet this afternoon to discuss two personnel issues in the city’s police department as well as the extension of a contract for a third-party accounting firm which has been working to help the city get its bookkeeping back on track.
Two police officers, Willie Hawkins and Tyron Jones, are scheduled to appear before the council for a consideration of their job performance. Those discussions may go into executive session.
The council will also consider hiring a heavy equipment mechanic in the Public Works Department. The job position was created, but not filled, at the council’s meeting last week.
The extension of the contract for Baton Rouge accounting firm Faulk and Waguespack, The company was brought in to help reconstruct the city’s financial records after former Chief Administrative Officer Shedrick Berard resigned in April. Although the firm was able to help get the city’s audit together, there is still some record keeping to be caught up before city’s finance staff can keep up with the accounts.
The St. Martinville City Council will meet at 3:30 p.m. today in the city council meeting room of city hall, 120 New Market St. in St. Martinville.