St. Martinville City Council to discuss electric bill extensions, disconnect policy

ST. MARTINVILLE — The St. Martinville City Council is scheduled to discuss its requirements for extensions of time for customers to pay electric bills and its policy on disconnecting and reconnecting service at its meeting Monday night after records showed Mayor Melinda Mitchell spent most of her first year in office without paying her account on time and without having service interrupted.
District 1 Councilman Mike Fuselier said that between 60 and 70 accounts were disconnected for non-payment in August, but some accounts with a history of being in arrears, specifically the one for Mitchell’s home, have not been scheduled for disconnection.
“Why should these people have their power cut off when our leaders don’t pay their bills?” Fuselier asked. “It’s the height of hypocrisy.”
The standard policy for the city’s electric billing is for monthly bills to go out on the 15th of each month. Customers have until the 5th of the next month — about 20 days — to pay the balance. Disconnects are scheduled for non-payment starting on the 6th of the month.
Mayor Pro Tem Craig Prosper said the issue came up after he heard reports of accounts being reconnected despite still being in arrears — or, as in Mitchell’s case, not being disconnected at all.
City records show that late utility payments have dogged Mitchell for the length of her term. According to documents received as part of a public records in June, the balance for Mitchell’s account at her home were in arrears for most of her first year in office.
When she was sworn in on June 30, 2018, the electric utility account for Mitchell’s Resweber Street address had a balance of more than $850. That past balance increased to a high of $1,450 in August 2018, then decreased gradually to under $200 by the end of May.
Mitchell’s house was on the disconnect list each month from June through October of 2018. There is no notation of the residence being placed on the disconnect list after former Chief Administrative Officer Shedrick Berard took office in November, although the account remained almost $1,000 in arrears.
Under state law, being in debt to the city while serving as mayor could result in suspension from office.
According to Louisiana RS:42-301, if the state is notified that any officer charged with collection of public funds is in arrears, “the governor shall make immediate demand upon that officer for settlement within a delay not exceeding ten days, and in default of his making full settlement within that delay, the governor shall at once suspend him from office.”
In other business, the council is scheduled to:
Hear a request for a street closure on Nov. 2 and 3 from Mike Sucharski and Yvette Morris with the Notre Dame Church Fair Committee.for the annual church fair.
Hear a presentation from Andrea Sonnier from the Students of Higher Learning Resource Center on a lack of growth in the community.
Hear a request from Angele Bulliard for use of the Magnolia Recreation Center.
Consider hiring a Lineman III for the electric department.
Consider requests from Police Chief Ricky Martin to hire one part-time police officer, one full-time police officer, and to demolish a building behind the old Wal-Mart.
Discuss the Elite Tigers youth football program’s use of the front fields in Magnolia Park.
Discuss exercise fitness equipment for parks.
Consider appointment of a member to the Planning and Zoning Commission.
Announce the Tour de Teche Boat Race on Oct. 4.
Consider a resolution to authorize the mayor to sign proposals for the state LGAP and CWEF grant programs
Discuss the reorganization of the Planning and Zoning Department.
Discuss a personnel matter (possible executive session).
The St. Martinville City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday in the city council meeting room in City Hall, 120 New Market Street in St. Martinville.