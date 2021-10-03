St. Martinville City Council to discuss dilapidated properties, personnel hires

ST. MARTINVILLE — The St. Martinville City Council will be discussing action on more dilapidated properties Monday night, as well as some personnel hires for the St. Martinville Police Department and the city’s Public Works Department.
Police Chief Ricky Martin is scheduled to ask the council to hire another dispatcher. Additionally, he is slated to request approval of a provisional appointment to the rank of sergeant for Officer Ursula Lewis and clarification of the pay rate for Officer Ivana Francois.
On the Public Works side of the house, Interim Public Works Superintendent Brian Francis is seeking approval for the hire of a lineman to work in the city’s electric utility department.
Martin is also on the agenda to discuss having the council approve hurricane pay for police department personnel who worked during Hurricane Ida. Although the storm did not bring the destructive force that was forecast to the city, the department had officers on duty in case they were needed.
Also on the agenda, Planning and Zoning Manager Danielle Fontenette will update the council on its ongoing attempts to have a dilapidated trailer at 131 Vivier St. removed from the site. She will also discuss efforts to have another property at 124 Gov. Mouton cleaned up. Deputy Police Chief Joe Nadie will also address efforts to have an abandoned vehicle at W. Hyacinth St.
The St. Martinville City Council is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Monday evening in the city council meeting room of St. Martinville City Hall, 120 New Market St. in St. Martinville.