St. Martinville City Council to discuss city employees doing work on private property

ST. MARTINVILLE — The St. Martinville City Council will hold its meeting Tuesday night after taking a break for the Labor Day holiday, but with no less controversy on tap.
Several items on the agenda are sure to spark debate, including a discussion of city employees and their work after Hurricane Laura and accusations of a councilman being harassed during the recovery efforts in the city.
District 1 Councilman Mike Fuselier added that item to the agenda. Public Works Supervisor Brian Touchet also listed an item in an executive session to discuss the chain of command, roles, responsibilities, and authority of city council members, the mayor and city supervisors in day-to-day operations of the department.
Another item up for discussion, from resident Florita Chatman, involves her concerns that city employees are doing work on private property.
The council will also consider several items for the Zoning and Planning Department. Two variances are on the agenda, one for Dream Team Junkie Studio located at 403 Rousseau
St. and a second for a loft barn cabin at 208 Rochon Lane.
Thecouncil will also hold a public hearing for the proposed rezoning of S. Cemetery, Margaret, Elmore, Joseph, Roosevelt, and Durand streets.
In other business, the council will consider:
A request from Menda Batiste of the Sisters in Christ for a community healing prayer service.
A request from District 96 Rep. Marcus Bryant for permission to hold a “Kuts for Kids” event.
A presentation from Danielle Fontenette of the Main Street Association on long term rental of a city-oned apartment.
Ratifying Mayor Mitchell’s authorization to sign an electrical consulting and services agreement.
Reappointing Robert Savasten as college list board member of the St. Martinville Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board.
The council will also consider requests from Police Chief Ricky Martin to make two full-time hires, a patrol officer and a dispatcher, as well as a part-time dispatcher.
The St. Martinville City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the city council meeting room of City Hall, 120 New Market St. in St. Martinville.