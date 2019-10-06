St. Martinville City Council to discuss burning in city limits

ST. MARTINVILLE — The St. Martinville City Council will meet Monday evening for what looks like a fairly straightforward gathering.
District 1 Councilman Mike Fuselier has requested several discussions on Monday night’s agenda. One is a conversation regarding the city’s ordinance pertaining to burning in the city limits as well as a discussion of the city’s adjudicated property program. There is also an item to discuss St. Martinville City Police Chief Ricky Martin’s recommendation to install a security camera system at City Hall.
Fuselier also is asking that the council appoint a replacement member to the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission.
Newly appointed Zoning Manager Danielle Fontenette is scheduled to give an assessment of the city’s zoning and planning office after her first weeks in charge of the department. She is also expected to discuss two demolitions in process, one for a trailer frame at the corner of Buchanan and Labbe streets where a 30 day demolition period expired on Oct.3, and a second at the property of Burton Willis on Cora Street. According to the agenda, Willis has requested 60 days to demolish and remove a dilapidated trailer on that property.
In other business, the council is scheduled to:
• Hear from Mark Pratt regarding the homeless shelter and recreation center.
• Hear a request from members of St. Martinville Senior High Reach to hold a Bully Walk/Color Run on Oct. 19.
• Hear a presentation from Kelli Cantu of Chez Hope about an upcoming domestic violence awareness event.
• Hear a request from Elaine Clement for the temporary appointment of two docents through the holiday season.
• Consider a short extension of the lease for Races and Aces.
• Consider authorizing an intergovernmental agreement with St. Martin Parish Government for public works maintenance matters.
The council is also expected to go into executive session to hear an update on litigation involving Jeanella Ledet.
The St. Martinville City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday in the city council meeting room of City Hall, 124 New Market St. in St. Martinville.