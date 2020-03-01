St. Martinville City Council to discuss Berard’s EEO complaint filed against city

ST. MARTINVILLE — The St. Martinville City Council is slated to take up two discussions related to a equal employment opportunity complaint the city’s former chief administrative officer filed in January against the city.
Shedrick Berard, who resignged his position as CAO in April then announced his retirement from his post as zoning and planning administrator in August, filed the complaint Jan. 23. In it, he claims that he was suspended once and brought up for suspension a second time for no reason because the city’s two white councilmen, District 1 Councilman Mike Fusilier and Mayor Pro Tem Craig Prosper, were afraid of Berard being trained for the CAO position because he is black.
One of the two items is scheduled is a report on the city’s waiver of mediation in the complaint. The other is a discussion of offsetting legal action, basically a counter-complaint, against Berard for damages the city incurred in rebuilding its finance office after his six-month tenure.
The council is also scheduled to readdress its public comment policy to decide whether or not individuals can simply ask to comment on every issue on an agenda, which would defeat the purpose of having individuals cite which issues were of interest to them at the open of the meeting.
The council also will revisit a plan to grandfather in sick time and vacation benefits for some part-time employees due to length of service.
Planning and Zoning Administrator Danielle Fontenette is scheduled to ask the council to consider adopting bylaws for the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission, consider rezoning Main Street to commercial use for the duration of its length in the city and consider the sale of adjudicated properties.
In other business, the council is scheduled to:
• Consider advertising for annual bids on supplies.
• Consider an intergovernmental agreement with the St. Martin Parish School Board for use of a baseball field in Magnolia Park.
• Discuss the city’s sewer clean-out policy.
• Consideration executing a purchase agreement with Urgent Care for space in the Walmart parking lot.
• Create a Mayor’s Court Clerk position as identified in the city’s annual audit.
• Consider hiring a Maintenance Supervisor for City Hall.
• Consider hiring a Parks and Recreation Department director.
• Consider hiring a police officer.
• Discuss the Jeff Ellis and Associates contract for the City Pool.
The board also may go into executive session to discuss three personnel matters.
The St. Martinville City Council will meet Monday evening at 6 p.m. in the council meeting room of city hall, 120 New Market St. in St. Martinville.