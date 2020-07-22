ST. MARTINVILLE — In setting up her town hall meeting last week, St. Martinville Mayor Melinda Mitchell used social media to promote the idea that proposed increases in utility rates for city water and sewage customers had been pushed through without her knowledge or approval.
On Monday night, when the council was scheduled to discuss how high a rate hike would have to be in order to keep the water utility solvent, Mitchell was not at the meeting.
So the council punted until she can attend a meeting to determine where the rates should be set herself.
“I am going to ask that we table any discussion of the utility increases,” Mayor Pro Tem Craig Prosper said. “Last week, the mayor put out on her social media that this change was made without her in attendance. So I want to wait until she is here to decide what she wants to do or leave them alone.”
The need to raise the water rates has been an ongoing issue for the city. During its public budget hearing on June 29, city auditor Burton Kolder said that the water utility was running $178,000 in the red, necessitating the need for a rate increase.
At the council’s June 29 meeting, the council voted unanimously to have Kolder come before the council on July 20 with recommendations on rates.
In the meantime, Mitchell took to her Facebook page, posting that the actions to raise rates had been taken without her input. Mitchell claimed to not know about the proposed changes, saying she only learned about it when District 5 Councilman Edmond Joseph texted her a copy of the bill enclosure residents received informing them of an upcoming increase.
“These are the things that goes on w/o my consent,” she wrote. “I’m asking the constituents to please inbox me if you would like to change the charter and stop the nonsense. People are living in trying times and things need to be done in decent and in order. Please know whenever my signature is NOT on a document, I had no say so in the matter. Let the truth be known and stop blaming the mayor for the majority councils actions. ITS TIME TO CHOP THE CHARTER!!! I’m waiting on your inbox to be a part of it. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!!!”
The process for adjusting those rates, however, goes back to the previous year’s budget discussions. Some minor changes were made, but the mayor and council were told then that it would have to be adjusted going forward if the revenue raised was not enough to cover the expenses of the operation.
Mitchell last attended a council meeting on June 1.
“Is she coming back to work?” District 1 Councilman Mike Fuselier asked. “Do we know when?”
Chief Administrative Officer Avis Gutekunst said that Mitchell had been in the office in the last week, but was not sure why she was not at the meeting.
City Legal Counsel Allan Durand said the changes to the rates were not being done on a whim.
“This process started two years ago,” Durand said. “There’s a lot more to it than just wanting to do it. If we do not make these changes, we will have problems with the state Legislative Auditor.”
“It’s a simple balanced budget 101 issue,” Fuselier said.
In other business, the council:
• Discussed a plan with former Mayor Eric Martin for developing the Bayou Teche frontage at the city’s Festival Grounds.
• Approved a request from Ray Pellerin to hold the annual Tour du Teche opening race ceremony at the Evangeline Oak.
• Approved the proposed rezoning of Main Street and authorized beginning the rezoning process for S. Cemetery, Margaret, Elmore, Joseph, Roosevelt, Durand and Gertrude streets
• Approved a 90-day extension on taking action regarding a dilapidated structure located at 515 E. Bridge Street.
• Approved creating and advertising to hire a stores/warehouse clerk and a carpenter/concrete finisher in the Public Works Department.
• Approved hiring a clerk for the Mayor’s Court pending the approval of the court’s judge.
• Reappointed Malcolm Ledet to the St. Martin Housing Authority Board of Commissioners.