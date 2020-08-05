ST. MARTINVILLE — The St. Martinville City Council met Monday night with Mayor Melinda Mitchell in attendance for the first time since early June, but still put off discussion of new rates for the city’s water and sewerage utilities until its next meeting.
At its meeting on July 21, the council tabled the discussion after Mitchell had gone on social media the week before, saying that she had no idea why a notice had gone out to customers saying the rates were going up. She also attacked the council, saying that she was being kept out of the decision making process and that the city’s special charter should be dissolved.
At Monday’s meeting, those issues did come to the forefront, but with less acrimony than has been seen in the past. Mayor Pro Tem Craig Prosper called Mitchell out for saying she had not been involved in discussions over the rate increases, then “throwing the council under the bus” on social media.
“That is the kind of leadership we get from this administration,” Prosper said.
Mitchell replied that she had emailed all council members asking about the note that went out in customer’s bills, but received no reply.
“No one responded to my email,” Mitchell said.
Prosper said he was no longer replying to group messages after another councilman, District 5 Councilman Edmond Joseph, had published portions of a group text last month, creating an online furor over some comments that had been shared.
Instead of setting rates Monday, Mitchell said she wanted to wait until the next meeting when she could have a representative of the Rural Water District come n to give an opinion on the rate.
“You can give it away for free, if that is what you want,” Prosper said. “But you have the auditor you chose who knows every part of this system who made a recommendation. The Rural Water people do not know our system in that detail.”
The raising of rates is required to keep the water and sewerage departments from running deficits. According to the current city audit, the water production side of the city’s utility operation ran $178,000 in the red in 2019.
The council also:
• Hired a clerk for the Mayor’s Court.
• Ordered the administration to pursue the sale of the mobile home in Adam Carlson Park.
• Voted to allow the Main Street Program to use of Maison Duchamp every Sunday to hold a prayer breakfast on a trial basis.
• Approved hiring a police officer.
• Approved hiring a Supply/Warehouse Clerk, an Equipment Operator II, and a Carpenter/Concrete Finisher for the Public Works Department.
• Approved re-hiring Ronald Batiste as a part-time grass cutter.
Approved putting GPS in all city vehicles except those used for the police chief, assistant chief, detectives and the mayor.
The council also heard a presentation from former 16th JDC Judge Lori Landry, who is running for district attorney in the 16th Judicial District.