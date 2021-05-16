St. Martinville City Council plans to set date to reopen museums

ST. MARTINVILLE — In addition to setting its millage rates for the 2021 tax year, the St. Martinville City Council is scheduled to set a date to reopen the city’s museums at its regular meeting Monday evening.
Both the African-American Museum and the Acadian Memorial and Museum, across from City Hall on New Market Street, were closed last spring as the COVID-19 pandemic was taking hold in the U.S. After a discussion several months ago, the council decided to revisit the reopening plan when the threat of infection was more controlled, as the numbers seem to indicate now.
This also comes days after the Centers for Disease Control changed its COVID-19 masking guidance to allow those who have been vaccinated to gather indoors without masking. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards also changed the state’s masking requirements in light of the CDC’s newest advisory.
The council will also receive updates from the St. Martinville Garden Club on its progress in nursing the Evangeline Oak back to health. The group held a fundraising dinner earlier this month to raise money for additional materials and work to be done after a massive infestation of vines was removed from the tree several months ago.
The group will also update the council on this year’s Clean City Contest, which the state garden club sponsors each year. This year, they are requesting use of the city pool for a Clean City Appreciation Party at a later date.
District 5 Councilman Edmond Joseph has requested time to discuss the timely payment of the city’s vendors. Joseph has been an active critic of current Chief Administrative Officer Avis Gutekunst and has brought up issues in the city’s financial areas on a regular basis ever since former CAO Shedrick Berard tendered his resignation in April, 2019.
Prior to that, Joseph had not criticized the city’s financial operations, even as multiple issues were discovered prior to Berard’s firing.
Multiple repeat findings in the city’s audit were addressed during the audit presentation in March. At that time, Mayor Pro Tem Craig Prosper indicated to Gutekunst that the issues needed to be handled prior to the next audit.
Police Chief Ricky Martin is on the agenda to request approval for an out of state training session. Any funds for training requiring travel has to go before the council for approval.
Also on the agenda, Mayor Melinda Mitchell has requested the council discuss and consider the hiring of employees for the city swimming pool over the summer.
The St. Martinville City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday in the city council meeting room at St., Martinville City Hall, 120 New Market St. in St. Martinville.