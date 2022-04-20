The St. Martinville City Council set in motion a plan to restore the town’s swimming pool before the summer season hits, but costs for needed repairs may prove exorbitant.
Recently hired Aquatic Director Tyler Wilbanks addressed the council at Monday’s meeting to discuss pool repairs, lifeguard hires and regulations to the council that could total more than $130,000.
Wilbanks said the most urgent need for the pool, which has not been used in three years, is to repair the pumps for the pool which would cost an estimated $22,000. That cost may include changing the sand in the pump depending on the quality of the sand that is currently stored.
The pool is currently green and filled with algae, and Wilbanks said a proper inspection of the bottom of the pool won’t be conducted until the water is drained.
The aquatic director said that after the steps of the pool were pressure washed, the plaster started to peel off.
“If we drain the pool and we see what we saw on the steps of the pool, it would be unsafe to open,” Wilbanks said. “It could cut someone’s foot and would be unsafe.”
If that proves true, the council would have to fund replastering the 10-feet-deep pool, which would cost an estimated $130,000.
Councilman Mike Fuselier said he wasn’t comfortable making a decision on funding until an assessment could be made after the pool is drained.
Councilman Craig Prosper questioned whether the pool should be reopened at all.
“I say we fill it up with dirt, that’s been my opinion from the beginning,” Prosper said. “This is half of what we spent to build the pool.”
However, Prosper made a motion to fund the needed pump repairs to get the swimming pool running again.
Councilman Mike Fuselier recommended assessing the pool after it is drained and moving forward as needed.
“If we have the lack of interest we’ve been having, it’s not feasible to spend this much on a recreational project that nobody’s using,” he said. “Unfortunately that seems to be recreation (departments) everywhere, so we’ve got to take this one little bite at a time.”
The council also approved the hiring of lifeguards and a facility director for the summer season. When asked if water lessons would be held when the pool is open, Wilbanks said that he is the only one who is certified as a water instructor, and would have to lead swimming lessons.
“I haven’t ruled it out, I’m just prioritizing the $150,000 renovation of the pool over swimming lessons.”