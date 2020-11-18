St. Martinville City Council passes resolution to recoup pay for missed meetings from council members

ST. MARTINVILLE — St. Martinville City Council members might find their paychecks a little light in the future if they can’t make time for their regular meetings.
The council passed a resolution Monday night to recoup pay for missed meetings if a council member misses more than 30 percent of the 24 regular meetings the council holds each year.
The resolution was aimed squarely at District 4 Councilman Juma Johnson and District 5 Councilman Edmond Joseph, who have each missed more than half of the council’s meetings this year.
“We have people sitting on this council who have missed half of the meetings,” said Mayor Pro Tem Craig Prosper. “Starting Jan. 1, anyone who misses 30 percent of the meetings doesn’t get paid for the meetings they missed.”
The council passed the resolution in a 3-0 vote. Johnson and Joseph were absent.
The council also discussed a request for a food truck vendor to operate on city property. Although the idea of more tax revenue was attractive, Prosper also warned that it could be seen as giving one business an unfair advantage.
“If it were on private property, fine,” Prosper said. “But look at ‘The Cool Stop.’ They had to do $35,000 in work so they could operate. If we just give someone a license to set up shop right next to them without having to do any of that work, that’s not going to be fair.”
The council deferred action until more research could be done to see how the issue is dealt with in other nearby communities.