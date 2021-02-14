Due to inclement weather, the council meeting scheduled for Monday, February 15th has been canceled. The next meeting will be held Monday, March 1st.
St. Martinville City Council meeting canceled
Dwayne Fatherree
Reporter, editor, shooter, brainstormer, and sometimes lightning rod. I like digging things up.
