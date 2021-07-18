St. Martinville City Council considers swapping Mardi Gras, All-Saints Day holidays for Juneteenth holiday for city employees

ST. MARTINVILLE — Mayor Melinda Mitchell has asked the St. Martinville City Council to consider rescinding city holidays for Mardi Gras and All Saints’ Day, instead replacing them with a Juneteenth holiday for city employees.
The Juneteenth celebration, which commemorates the 1865 pronouncement informing slaves in Galveston, Texas, that they had been set free under the Emancipation Proclamation two years earlier, was made a federal holiday this year.
The item had been tabled at the council’s meeting on July 6.
The council will also hear a request from a vendor, Kelly Trahan of Trahan Computer Tech, for payment of invoices dating back for up to five years. According to Chief Administrative Officer Avis Gutekunst, the discussion over the payment stalled when Trahan was unable to provide documentation for all of the work being claimed.
Guteknust will also be the subject of another agenda item, in which she is contesting her two-gay suspension for comments made atthe July 6 meeting during a heated debate over city finances, Mitchell issued the suspension, which Gutekunst served last week, butit has to go before the council for ratification.
District 1 Councilman Mike Fuselier asked for three items to be added to Monday night’s agenda. In addition to a discussion of finding funding to reopen the Acadian Heritage and African-American History museums, he asked for an update on the progress toward reopening the city swimming pool, which had been scheduled for last month. He also asked for a discussion of annexation efforts along the southern boundary of the city.
The council will also be discussing a second personnel matter relating to Allison Wilson, who is employed in the finance office.
The St. Martinville City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday in the city council meeting room of City Hall, 120 New Market St. in St. Martinville.