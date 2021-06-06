St. Martinville City Council considers contract with collection agency for utilities bills

ST. MARTINVILLE — If you have an outstanding balance on your utility bill with the city of St. Martinville, the usual procedure of seeking an extension may change if the council approves a resolution to have Mayor Melinda Mitchell enter a contract with a collection agency to begin working overdue accounts.
The council is scheduled to discuss an agreement with American Municipal Services of Carrollton, Texas to serve as the city’s collection agent for overdue accounts. Part of that discussion will involve the council approving a collection fee of up to 30 percent of the unpaid bill for the vendor.
The council will also be making its final adjustments to the 2020-2021 budget prior to the end of the fiscal year on June 30. State law requires that the city’s actual finances be within 5 percent of the approved budget, which is why the adjustments are usually necessary at the end of a fiscal year.
The council will also consider setting 4:30 p.m. on June 21 as the time and date for its budget hearing on the 2021-2022 budget. The adoption of the budget would follow during the council’s regular meeting, slated for 6 p.m. that day.
Those items are scheduled to be discussed before the council again debates the timely payment of its invoices to vendors. District 5 Councilman Edward Joseph requested that item be brought back before the council for further discussion after a frank and tumultuous airing of the city’s lack of cash flow during its May 17 meeting.
The St. Martinville City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday in the city council meeting room of City Hall, 120 New Market St. in St. Martinville.