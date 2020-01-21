ST. MARTINVILLE — St. Martinville community leaders celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day a day early at the town’s junior high school.
Students, teachers, organizers and the local chapter of the VFW performed a ceremony at St. Martinville Jr. High in recognition of MLK Day Sunday.
The event started at the front of the school with a raising of the flag, prayer and a few words by organizers.
The event is put on annually by St. Martinville’s African American Museum. After the introduction, a group of about 40 people marched from the front of the school to the back with music and vehicles following.
The march ended inside the school’s gymnasium, where African American Museum Foundation President Laura Turpeau said the event is put on every year to honor the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.
The gymnasium was filled with posters, pictures, T-shirts and other memorabilia depicting King. Martin Luther King Day is an American federal holiday marking the birthday of Martin Luther King Jr. It is observed on the third Monday of January each year, which is around King’s birthday, Jan. 15.
King, one of the most prominent activists during the Civil Rights Movement, is celebrated around the country annually during the holiday to commemorate his life and legacy.
Events honoring the holiday were also held in New Iberia, Loreauville and several other Acadiana municipalities.