ST. MARTINVILLE – The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested three suspects on a litany of charges related to illegal drug activity.
According to a prepared statement, an investigation was initiated by the SMSO following reports of suspected drug activity at a residence in the 1500 block of Hebert Lane Highway in St. Martinville.
Deputies obtained a narcotics search warrant for the residence, and on the morning of June 29 arrested Heidi Theriot, 40, Ricky Theriot Jr., 39, and Trey Theriot, 20.
The three were arrested on charges that included possession with intent to distribute heroin, methamphetamine and buprenorphine; creation and operation of a clandestine laboratory; use of CDS in the presence of juveniles (three counts); criminal conspiracy to distribute schedule I, II and III drugs and criminal conspiracy to operate clandestine laboratory.
Following their arrest, the three suspects were booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center and each placed on a bond of $745,000.