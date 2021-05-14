ST. MARTINVILLE – The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office has made 18 arrests related to narcotics investigations over the past month and a half.
According to a prepared statement, deputies executed search warrants at two different residences on Tuesday in connection with an ongoing investigation.
Following the execution of the warrant at the first residence in the 1000 block of Sugarcreek Road in St. Martinville, deputies located a baby bottle containing a promethazine and codeine mixture, suspected marijuana, drug paraphernalia and two 9mm handguns.
Jalaun Gardner, 22, of St. Martinville, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault, resisting an officer, resisting a police officer with force or violence, battery of a police officer, threatening a public official, possession of a firearm while committing or attempting to commit a crime, illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance/minor and manufacturing/distributing schedule V narcotics.
Gardner is being held on a $103,000 bond.
Zakyric Gardner, 18, of St. Martinville was arrested on a $5,000 bond on an illegal possession of stolen firearms charge.
Zachary Sam, 38, of St. Martinville was arrested on a $25,000 bond on charges that included possession of a firearm while committing or attempting to commit a crime, illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance near a minor and manufacturing or distribution of schedule V narcotics.
Johnella Sam, 37, of St. Martinville, was arrested on a $6,000 bond that included two counts of obstruction of justice.
Following the execution of the warrant at the second residence in the 700 Block of Canal Street,
deputies located approximately three pounds of suspected marijuana, illegally packaged prescription meds (controlled substances); multiple bottles of promethazine syrup, drug paraphernalia, a 12 gauge shotgun, a 20 gauge shotgun (with
sawed off barrel), and $8,900 in U.S. Currency. At the culmination of the investigation, a 2008 Ford Mustang was also seized.
Two additional suspects were subsequently arrested.
Dayejahland Guidry, 21, of St. Martinville, was arrested on a $40,000 bond and charged with resisting an officer; possession with intent to distribute schedule I narcotics; manufacturing or distribution of schedule IV narcotics; possession of a firearm while committing or attempting to commit a crime and possession of schedule IV narcotics.
Tamika Odu, 45, of St. Martinville, was arrested on a $25,000 bond and charged with simple possession of marijuana; possession of a firearm while committing or attempting to commit a crime and possession of schedule IV narcotics.
In addition to the above arrests, over the last month and a half the SMPO also arrested 12 individuals on various narcotics charges ranging from Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I (heroin, marijuana, MDMA, ecstasy), Possession With Intent to Distribute Schedule II (methamphetamine, cocaine, crack cocaine); Possession with
Intent to Distribute Schedule III (buprenorphine, naloxone) and Possession With Intent To Distribute Schedule IV (Xanax).
Those arrested include Terrance THomas of St. Martinville, Jarried Fontenot of Breaux Bridge, Leonard Berard of St. Martinville, Logan Smith of St. Martinville, David Calais of Breaux Bridge, Wallace Patin of Breaux Bridge, Dwayne Savoie of Catahoula, Geneva Arnaud of Catahoula, Andre Arnaud of Catahoula, Joshua Bourda of St. Martinville, Trellis Etienne of St. Martinville and Dennis Benoit of St. Martinville.