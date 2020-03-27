ST. MARTINVILLE — Investigators with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect who is wanted in connection with a burglary complaint in the Breaux Bridge area.
According to a prepared statement, deputies responded to a burglary complaint on Feb. 12 at a residence in the 1100 block of Clayton Castille Road in Breaux Bridge.
Investigators with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office initiated an investigation into the allegations and through the course of the investigation, information was gathered and a description and photos of the suspect were obtained. The suspect, as seen in the attached photos, was wearing dark colored clothing and is described as being a black male with several tattoos on his back and arms.
Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office by calling 394-3071, St. Martin Crime Stoppers at 441-3030, or via messenger on the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. Callers can choose to remain anonymous if they have any information to report regarding the case.