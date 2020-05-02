St. Martin Parish to observe National Day of Prayer on Thursday; safe distancing guidelines to be followed

ST. MARTINVILLE — St. Martin Parish will hold an observance of the National Day of Prayer Thursday at 6:30 p.m. on the St. Martin Parish Courthouse lawn in accordance with the guidelines of the Office of State Fire Marshal and Louisiana Department of Health’s COVID-19 safe distancing guidelines.
The Day of Prayer observance has been approved by Gov. John Bel Edwards’ office, according to St. Martin Parish National Day of Prayer Chairman Mike Fuselier.
The St. Martin Parish Courthouse is located on Main Street in St. Martinville. Side streets adjacent to the courthouse lawn will be closed to allow seating for proper social distancing.
Prayer Participants are asked to bring their own lawn chair. All attendees must be seated 6 feet from other attendees. However, family members can sit together, and each family group should keep a 6-foot social distancing space from other attendees. Masks are strongly recommended for attendees. All sponsors and managers of the event will wear masks. The guidelines have been given by the State of Louisiana and approved by Parish President Chester Cedars, Fuselier said.
The Louisiana Department of Health has recommended that people not attend if they are 65 years or older or have the identified comorbid, chronic health conditions. St. Martin Day of Prayer organizers are asking citizens of St. Martin Parish to join in the prayer event if possible but the event will be Live Streamed on the City of St. Martinville Facebook page for those who must continue to shelter in place.