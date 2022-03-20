A new era for the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office began Thursday as Sheriff Beckett Breaux and his deputies held a groundbreaking ceremony for the department’s law enforcement complex.
Members of the sheriff’s office, as well as local public officials, were present to take part in the start of a new complex to house the department and its many employees.
The complex, located between Parks and Breaux Bridge, will be an 18,000-square-foot facility located next to the SMPSO’s public safety complex. It is expected to be completed this December and will cost an estimated $4 million that Sheriff Beckett Breaux says will be paid with surplus funding.
“We’re not borrowing money or taking it out of the bank to pay for this project,” Breaux said at Thursday’s ceremony. “We’re going to pay for it in cash.”
Breaux said the sheriff’s office currently has four different locations that will be consolidated with the completion of the law enforcement center and will be complete with an information technology lab and crime lab for in-house forensics.
“We’re putting everything into one place, that’s where we’re going,” Breaux said.
The facility will house the SMPSO’s Patrol Unit, Criminal Investigations Unit (adult and juvenile), Street Crimes Unit, Special Operations Units (marine and animal), public affairs, and computer forensics and evidence labs.
The building will also create a new home for the St. Martin branch of Chez Hope. The non-profit organization responds and assists victims of domestic violence in the Teche Area.
Breaux said a gymnasium will also be part of the new facility for use by deputies to “maintain their physical and mental well-being” and perform their job duties.
Glenn Angelle with Angelle Architects said he has been working closely with the sheriff’s office and all of its departments in order to realize all of the stated needs for the facility.
“You sit in the conference room with these guys with ‘major’ and ‘captain’ badges, and they say they have this much money and this is when they want it done,” Angelle said Thursday. “I’ve never been in a meeting like that before.”
Angelle said that the best buildings are produced through good communications between clients and contractors.
“We’ve met with each department and there’s no question when we get to timing and costs,” he said.
Thomson Brothers Construction won the winning bid for the construction of the building, which is slated to begin soon.
“I want to thank everybody for their support,” Breaux said. “The elected officials and the people of this parish, whatever this sheriff’s office can do for the community that’s what we want to do. We love the parish and the people in it.”