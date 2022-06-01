The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning homicide that occurred on May 28.
According to a prepared statement, deputies responded to a call at 5:18 a.m. at a business in the 1100 block of Evangeline Thruway regarding a report of a male vehicle passenger who sustained a fatal gunshot wound.
Upon arrival, deputies located a man later identified as Brady Paul Mayeaux, 37, of Houston, Texas, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
It was determined through further investigation that shortly after 5 a.m., the victim was traveling with three other occupants in a vehicle on Smede Highway near the intersection of Petroleum Parkway when it was struck by gunfire by an unknown individual in a passing vehicle.
Following the shooting the vehicle, described as a dark-colored Sedan, fled in an unknown direction.
The driver of the vehicle with the victim then drove to a business in the 1100 block of Evangeline Thruway and called 911. After arriving at the business, they discovered Mayeaux, who was located in the back seat and had sustained a fatal gunshot wound. No other injuries were reported by the other vehicle occupants.
The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the suspect and his vehicle is asked to contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office by calling (337) 394-3071. They can also report it to St. Martin Crime Stoppers by calling (337) 441-3030 or via the free P3 Tips App. All calls remain anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest you will be eligible for a cash reward.