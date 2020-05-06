The national non-profit School Nutrition Association (SNA) has named Tammy Belaire, foodservice technician at the Early Learning Center in St. Martinville, as its southwest regional Employee of the Year.
“Tammy Belaire continues to go above and beyond her food service duties, helping to create a healthy and happy environment for her students and fellow staff members,” said SNA President Gay Anderson. “She continues to make a difference in the lives of her students and her community every day.”
Belaire has worked in the same district for 23 years, building positive relationships with students and fellow school nutrition professionals. She loves to brighten up students’ days by giving out Valentine's Day cards or "Bee Bucks” for students who identify vegetables, tell her about their benefits or eat all of their vegetables. They can then use their "Bee Bucks” to make campus purchases. She partners with teachers and uses flashcards to help students sound out words as they go through the lunch line.
Belaire often dresses up as different characters to increase school breakfast and lunch participation. She has often purchased cafeteria decorations with her own money to provide a warm and fun environment for her students. To get kindergarten students excited about their meals, she conducts food demonstrations when they tour the cafeteria. She shows them how yeast rolls are made and, for students who harvest the school garden, she conducts hands-on salad-making demonstrations.
When the cafeteria holds its annual Christmas raffle, Belaire leads the charge in securing sponsors for bikes, toys, clothes and food baskets for students and their families. This is an event that the cafeteria staff works on every year to ensure that their students have a wonderful holiday.
Belaire has participated in School Nutrition Association of Louisiana state conferences for the past nine years. She has also attended the state Commodity Expo, and SNA’s Annual National Conference. A graduate of the state 2019 Leadership Academy, she has also led her school kitchen in her manager's absence. She has coordinated local fundraising activities, such as the Pan & Knife Sale, Shrimp Boil Sale, Raffle Bake Sale and Pie Sale. Belaire has organized meetings and encouraged her peers to join local and state SNA to pursue continuing education to improve the school meal program.
The Employee of the Year Award was created to recognize outstanding school nutrition employees who influence the quality of school meals through customer service, an interest in young people, cooperation, work attendance, creativity, participation in professional development and their willingness to go above and beyond the call of duty.