St. Martin Parish Public Works director to be introduced

ST. MARTINVILLE — The new St. Martin Parish Director of Public Works will be introduced Tuesday night during the regular St. Martin Parish Council Public Works Committee Hearing.
Kasey Courville, an engineer with Fenstermaker and Associates, will assume the director’s position. He replaces Martin Poirrier, who became the parish’s first public works director since 2014 when he took the job in February.
The council will also discuss its floodplain ordinance, review the status of the bid process for the Bayou Estates Flood Wall project and also review the fees the Sugarland Wastewater Treatment Plant charged to residents.
During its Administrative/Finance Committee hearing, the council is scheduled to consider several annual housekeeping measures. On the agenda are:
• Considering a resolution approving the Acadiana Criminalistics Laboratory budget for 2020
• Considering a resolution to move the council’s regular meeting of Jan. 7 to Jan. 14.
• Considering a resolution to execute a lease for office space for the St. Martin Parish Tourist Commission.
• Discuss appointing Parish President Chester Cedars to the steering committee for the Louisiana Watershed Initiative.
The St. Martin Parish Council Committee hearings will be held at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon in the Carroll J. Fuselier Meeting Room of the Parish Government Annex Building, 301 W. Port St. in St. Martinville.