St. Martin Parish Jail inmate declared dead after being found unresponsive

ST. MARTINVILLE — An inmate at the St. Martin Parish Jail was found unresponsive Sunday night and was later declared dead at a local hospital, according to a St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.
According to a press release late Monday afternoon, personnel making their rounds at the jail discovered the inmate unresponsive in his bunk. Lifesaving efforts were started immediately and continued until Acadian Ambulance arrived on the scene, according to the SMPSO spokesperson.
The inmate was subsequently transported to a local hospital where, shortly after arrival, the inmate was pronounced dead.
The death is the subject of an ongoing St. Martin Parish Coroner’s Office and U.S. Marshal’s Office investigation. The official cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy.