St. Martin Parish issues new mandates for parish facilities

ST. MARTINVILLE — St. Martin Parish President Chester Cedars has signed in new COVID-19 mandates as coronavirus cases in the parish have doubled in the past week.
Cedars signed a resolution requiring people ages 5 and over to wear masks in all parish government owned and operated facilities on Monday.
The order states that anyone entering the St. Martin Parish Courthouse or Annex shall be required to wear a mask in keeping with the parish’s legal obligation to provide a safe and secure courthouse.
Any office housed in the courthouse or annex is allowed to establish its own rules and regulations, and the rule only applies to indoor facilities.
Outdoor facilities like parish parks and pavilions will not require face masks. For parish-owned community centers, the people or organizations renting the center will make their own determination if masking should be required during the time the facility is rented.
The guidelines went into effect at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
Cedars said the additional mandatory precautions come at a time when the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has doubled within the last seven days and the number of new COVID-19 cases reported in the last four days have increased substantially.
The current surge is attributed to the Omicron Variant strain of COVID-19 and is consistent with the surging cases across the nation.
Cedars said it is anticipated by health officials that COVID-19 cases will continue to rise over the next few weeks.
The resolution added that the state of Louisiana and St. Martin Parish are both well below the national average vaccination rate. In Louisiana, 49.87 percent of the population is vaccinated while 56.85 percent have received only one dose of the vaccine.
In St. Martin Parish, 37.63 percent of the population are fully vaccinated and only 43.48 percent have received a single dose.
Cedars said the Louisiana Department of Health is concerned with the potential of hospitals and other healthcare facilities becoming unable to effectively address medical needs of the public should the number of COVID-19 cases continue its rapid transmission rate, and both the CDC and LDH recommend wearing masks indoors in public setting to offset the rising number of hospitalizations.