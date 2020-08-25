ST. MARTINVILLE- Due to Hurricane Laura, St. Martin Parish President Chester Cedars will be imposing a curfew for St. Martin Parish beginning Wednesday from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Thursday, and Thursday from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Friday.
Parish President Chester Cedars has requested and continues to encourage voluntary evacuation for residents in the Stephensville/Belle River area of lower St. Martin Parish. The voluntary evacuation is necessary to afford any and all residents ample opportunity to evacuate the area because of the potential for high water conditions.
The following sandbag locations will be in operation until 5 p.m. today, and will cease operations on Wednesday at noon.
• Ruth Bridge-1035 Ruth Bridge Hwy
• Paul Angelle Park (Cecilia)-2458 Cecilia Sr. High School Road
• South Barn-1011 Capritto 40 Arpent Road
• Catahoula-Clayton Boudreaux Memorial Park-1028 Catahoula Hwy.
Lower St. Martin Parish
• Stephensville Park
• Bus turnaround on East Stephensville Road
• Across the road from the Belle River Fire Station
St. Martinville
• Festival Grounds-300 New Market Street
Henderson
• Henry Guidry Park Pavilion (behind City Hall)-1007 Amy Street
Breaux Bridge
• Public Works Annex (end of Refinery Street near Berard Street)
For anyone needing further information or assistance, please contact the St. Martin Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness by calling 394-2808.