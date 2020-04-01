ST. MARTINVILLE — The St. Martin Parish Council will not be meeting Tuesday night.
Council Chairman Dean LeBlanc sent a notice this week saying that the council’s regular meeting, set for April 7, will be held at a later date due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“The agenda for that meeting does not reflect any essential business which cannot be
Postponed,” LeBlanc explained in the notice. “Moreover, the home rule charter for the St. Martin Parish government mandates that the council is only required to meet monthly.”
LeBlanc said the decision to postpone the meeting was made after consulting with Parish President Chester Cedars.
When the meeting is rescheduled, notice of the date, time and place of the April meeting will be published in accordance with the Louisiana Open Meeting Law, LeBlanc said.