St. Martin Parish Council to set date for public hearing on budget

ST. MARTINVILLE — The St. Martin Parish Council is scheduled to set a date for its public hearing on this year’s budget at its regular meeting Tuesday evening and officially declare that the parish will have to redraw its political boundaries in coming months as part of the decennial reapportionment process resulting from population shifts identified in the 2020 U.S. Census.
Under state law, the districts have to be reapportioned if there is a deviation or difference, or 10 percent or more between the largest and smallest of the districts.
The council will also be asked to approve a mitigation plan for spoil from the proposed Catahoula Lake dredging project, which is on track now to move forward. The parish will be using a mitigation bank, which allows the parish to pay into an account for other wetland to be created to offset any destroyed in the dredging process.
At the parish committee hearings last month, Parish President Chester Cedars said that setting up the mitigation bank account for the dredging project was one of the last steps. The dredging at Catahoula Lake should be underway by the end of the year.
The council will also consider renewing a pre-positioned contract for post-storm trash and debris removal, as well as approving several annual documents to be filed with the state Department of Transportation and Development regarding road and bridge maintenance programs.
The regular St. Martin Parish Council meeting will begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Carroll J. Fuselier Meeting Room of the St. Martin Parish Government Annex Building, 301 W. Port St. in St. Martinville.