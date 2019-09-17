St. Martin Parish Council to meet at Butte La Rose

BUTTE LA ROSE — The St. Martin Parish Council will take its monthly committee hearings on the road tonight to Butte La Rose.
Parish President Chester Cedars is scheduled to present residents with an update on the construction of a replacement for the pontoon bridge there. That project is part of the parish’s bond issue which it secured using Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act funds.
As part of its Administrative/Finance Committee hearing, the council also will discuss and consider an intergovernmental agreement with the St. Martin Parish School Board for the use of property near Parks Elementary School for youth recreation programs.
That committee will also consider a contract with Setina Tune to operate the Stephensville Bridge.
Meeting as the Public Works Committee, the council is scheduled to discuss and consider several resolutions authorizing Cedars to submit applications for the state’s capital outlay program and off-system bridge replacement program, as well as the parish’s annual road priority list which is required in order to qualify for state grants. The council will also consider giving Cedars the authority to handle any business required as part of the Joe Daigre Canal Drainage Improvements Project.
The Public Works Committee also will consider changing the name of Dean LeBlanc Road to Circle T Farms Road.
In other action, the council will:
• Consider adopting a resolution to name the week of Oct. 6-12 Fire Prevention Week in St. Martin Parish.
• Consider adopting a resolution to name the month of October Domestic Violence Awareness Month in St. Martin Parish.
• Consider adopting a resolution to name the month of October National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
• Consider adopting a resolution to name the month of October Head Start Awareness Month in St. Martin Parish.
• Consider adopting a resolution to name the month of October Dysautonomia Awareness Month in St. Martin Parish.
The St. Martin Parish Council will meet tonight at 5 p.m. at the Butte La Rose Fire Station, 1721 Herman Dupuis Road, Breaux Bridge.