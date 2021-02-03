St. Martin Parish Council to make nuisance properties a priority

ST. MARTINVILLE — The St. Martin Parish Council made it clear Tuesday night that nuisance properties will be a priority in the coming year, bringing to homes up for “show cause” hearings prior to beginning legal action against the property owners.
Although both owners were notified, neither appeared to defend their position Tuesday night. Instead, the council was presented with photos of the property along with details of discussions that have occurred so far between the owners and parish inspectors.
The ownership was still vague one property, located at 1020 Reams Boulevard in St. Martinville, but Parish president Chester Cedars said that some action has already been initiated in that case.
“What is very disturbing about this is that it is subject to a homestead exemption,” Cedars said. “That exemption will be removed. We have informed the assessor’s office that no one is living there.”
Council members voted unanimously to begin action to clean up both properties, placing liens on that home and one located at 2739 Main Highway in Breaux Bridge to cover the government’s expense.
Cedars also told the council more about a proposal to create a consolidated water works for the parish. He said that he had briefed the St. Martinville City Council on the plan Monday evening and that “they were open and receptive to the concept” of a centralized water system.
“We have had discussions with Sellers and Associates,” Cedars said. “It would cost about $20,000 to draw the district lines and such to get everything set up.”
Based on conversations so far, Cedars said the plan seemed like something that could be accomplished quickly and efficiently.
“I’m optimistic,” Cedars said. “I really am.”
During his announcements, Cedars told council members that he would have demographer Mike Hefner make a presentation at the next meeting on the upcoming reapportionment, which is a redrawing of council districts done every 10 years to take changes in population into account.
“Between now and the next several weeks be thinking about a person from your district to sit on the reapportionment committee,” Cedars said.
During his comments, Cedars also noted that the parish’s COVID-19 vaccinations were going “pretty good,” but that he would like to see more availability of vaccines in coming weeks.
“The supply is increasing — not as much as we hoped — but still increasing,” he said. “We got the arms to take the doses. They just get us more vaccines.”