St. Martin Parish Council to limit attendance

ST. MARTINVILLE — For the second time, the St. Martin Parish Council will shoot and post video of the council’s meeting in order to meet the requirements of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ coronavirus mitigation proclamation, which was extended until May 15.
Some council members will telecommute via phone or internet. Attendance in the council’s meeting room will be limited to the bare minimum staff and media representatives required in order to stay below the 10-person gathering limit set in Edwards’ order.
The proceedings of the previous meeting, held on April 16, were the first to be videotaped and replayed on the parish’s website.
Aside from Parish President Chester Cedars’ update on the progress of the efforts to fight COVID-19 in the parish, the primary order of business Tuesday evening will be a discussion with Roddie Matherne of Pelican Waste and Debris focused on remedial actions for delinquent accounts. Pelican took over the parish’s solid waste disposal contract last summer.
There are no ordinances to be considered at the meeting, but three resolutions are on the agenda. One item to be considered is a change order for an additional $118,351.06 and a 116-day contract extension for Cade Park Pavilion, Basketball Court and Paving Project.
The council will also consider reappointing Pamela Lemoins to serve as a member of the 16th Judicial District Children and Youth Planning Board and declaring May as Air Quality Awareness Month in St. Martin Parish.
The council meeting will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Carroll J. Fuselier Meeting Room of the St. Martin Parish Government Annex Building, 301 W. Port St. in St. Martinville.
To allow for public comment on agenda items, the council is asking any members of the public who wish to comment should email Parish Council Clerk Laci Laperouse at llaperouse@stmartinparish.net prior to 3 p.m. Tuesday so comments can be presented to the council.