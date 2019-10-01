St. Martin Parish Council to get first look at 2020 budget

ST. MARTINVILLE — The St. Martin Parish Council will meet tonight to get its first look at the 2020 budget from Parish President Chester Cedars.
The administration will present the council with its sinking fund, operations and maintenance, and capital outlay budgets for 2020 and ask the council to schedule a public hearing on each before adopting the budgets.
The council will also hold a public hearing tonight for comment on the annual property values in the parish.
The council is scheduled to consider two ordinances at its meeting. One would authorize Cedars to enter into an intergovernmental agreement with the St. Martin Parish School Board for the use of property near Parks Elementary School for youth recreation programs. The second would adjust the boundary of the parish’s Sales Tax District No. 1 to eliminate the portion of the district north of Interstate 10 that the city of Breaux Bridge annexed after 1998.
The council also is scheduled to discuss and consider several resolutions authorizing Cedars to submit applications for the state’s capital outlay program and off-system bridge replacement program, as well as the parish’s annual road priority list which is required in order to qualify for state grants. The council will also consider giving Cedars the authority to handle any business required as part of the Joe Daigre Canal Drainage Improvements Project.
In other action, the council is scheduled to:
• Consider authorizing Cedars to execute a contract with Huval and Associates for the removal and replacement of the pontoon bridge at Butte La Rose.
• Consider a contract with Setina Tune to operate the Stephensville Bridge.
Consider adopting a resolution to name the week of Oct. 6-12 Fire Prevention Week in St. Martin Parish.
• Consider adopting a resolution to name the month of October Domestic Violence Awareness Month in St. Martin Parish.
• Consider adopting a resolution to name the month of October National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
• Consider adopting a resolution to name the month of October Head Start Awareness Month in St. Martin Parish.
• Consider adopting a resolution to name the month of October Dysautonomia Awareness Month in St. Martin Parish.
The St. Martin Parish Council will meet tonight at 5 p.m. in the Carroll J. Fuselier Meeting Room of the Parish Government Annex Building, 301 W. Port St. in St. Martinville.