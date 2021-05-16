St. Martin Parish Council to discuss requiring dumpsters for mobile home parks

ST. MARTINVILLE — The St Martin Parish Council is expected to discuss changes to its Code of Ordinances Tuesday evening that would require all mobile home parks, apartment complexes and RV parks to provide dumpsters for their residents.
As a corollary to that, the council will also discuss a change to its description of subdivisions to add a definition for mobile home park to the ordinance during its Public Works Committee hearing.
Also set for the Public Works agenda is a discussion of some slight changes in the boundaries of the parish’s Sales Tax District No. 1 and a mve to reduce the speed limit on Ulysses Hebert Road to 15 mph.
Immediately after that hearing, the council will convene as its Administrative/Finance Committee, during which it is scheduled to hear a presentation from Amanda Landry, executive director of the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the 16th JDC.
The organization trains volunteers to serve as advocates for juveniles in the district court system. Landry is expected to focus her presentation on the need for new volunteers to help fill the ranks of those who advocate on behalf of abused and neglected children in the courts.
The council will also hear a presentation from St. Martin Parish Fire District Coordinator Brody Miller on the district’s operations. Miller updates the council annually on activity in the district.
The council is also scheduled to discuss two ordinances. One is to adopt a new ordinance to correct street names and boundaries for several precincts that were in error in a previous ordinance. The council will also discuss an ordinance naming the Teche News as the official journal for the parish.
The St. Martin Parish Council Public Works Committee hearing will begin at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Carroll J. Fuselier Meeting Room in the St. Martin Parish Government Annex Building, 301 W. Port St. in St. Martinville. The Administrative/Finance Committee hearing will begin immediately afterward.