St. Martin Parish Council to discuss millage rates

ST. MARTINVILLE — The St. Martin Parish Council will meet Tuesday night to adopt its millage rates for the 2020 fiscal year.
The discussion of the millage rates hit a bit of a snag last month when Parish President Chester Cedars proposed rededicating one of the parish library’s two millages to cover building maintenance, funding of the parish’s criminal court fund and to provide support to the St. Martin Parish Council on Aging.
Council Chairman Dean LeBlanc, who joined District 9 Councilman Daniel Richard and District 5 Councilman Chris Tauzin in opposing the resolution proposing the change, said he had no problem with the maintenance and criminal justice funding in the proposal.
“I have a problem with providing funding to a non-governmental organization through a dedicated tax,” LeBlanc said. “We tried to pass a tax for the Council on Aging before, and the voters said no.”
Richard had offered a substitute motion that would have removed any funding for the Council on Aging from the rededication. His substitute motion, however, died for lack of a second.
The rededication would appear on the Nov. 3 ballot.
The authorization to enter into a lease for three Caterpillar D6 bulldozers for the Public Works Department will also be considered Tuesday evening.
The council will also meet as the parish Board of Zoning Adjustment to consider a request from Debra Living and Joanna Sam to open a lounge at 1900 Mills Highway in Breaux Bridge.
The St. Martin Parish Council Committee Hearings will start at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Carroll Fuselier Meeting Room of the Parish Government Annex Building, 301 W. Port St. in St Martinville.