St. Martin Parish Council to discuss millage rates for 2020 tax year again at Tuesday meeting

ST. MARTINVILLE — The St. Martin Parish Council will meet Tuesday night to again discuss millage rates for the 2020 tax year.
At the council’s last regular meeting on June 2, there was disagreement from some council members and the parish administration over a plan to call for the rededication of a portion of a library millage to provide for building maintenance, funding of the parish’s criminal court fund and to provide support to the St. Martin Parish Council on Aging.
Three council members — Chairman LeBlanc, District 5 Councilman Chris Tauzin and District 9 Councilman Daniel Richard — voted against the idea. After the meeting, LeBlanc said he was opposed to providing dedicated tax revenue to a non-governmental agency, the Council on Aging.
If the rededication passes out of the committee hearing Tuesday, the resolution will go before the council during its next regular meeting on June 2. If passed, the rededication would appear on the Nov. 3 ballot.
The council will also hear a presentation from St. Martin Economic Development Authority Executive Director Jennifer Stelly. Stelly is scheduled to speak to the council about the financial consequences of the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent economic shutdown on St Martin Parish.
In their previous meeting, Parish President Chester Cedars said that he would have a better idea of the state of the parish and the budgetary consequences of the economic slowdown by late June. In his previous reports, Cedars expressed concern over the drop in tax revenue across the parish during the state’s “stay-at-home” order, which was put into effect in March and is only now being lifted.
During the council’s Public Works Committee hearing, it will consider leasing three Caterpillar D6N LGP bulldozers for the Public Works Department.
The St. Martin Parish Council Committee Hearings will start at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Carroll Fuselier Meeting Room of the Parish Government Annex Building, 301 W. Port St. in St Martinville.