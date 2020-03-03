St. Martin Parish Council to discuss flood plain ordinance

ST. MARTINVILLE — The St. Martin Parish Council is scheduled to discuss its proposed flood plain ordinance at its regular meeting tonight.
The proposal was first addressed at the council’s November committee hearing, when St. Martin Parish President Chester Cedars explained the new ordinance, which is aimed at mitigating flood damage and helping insured residents potentially lower their insurance costs. The plan would be point based, allowing homeowners to increase their home’s flood resistance in exchange for a lower rate.
It was on the agenda to be discussed at the council’s February committee hearings, but was tabled pending more research on questions District 5 Councilman Chris Tauzin had raised.
The council will also receive a briefing from Gary O’Neal, senior project manager for Quality Engineering, on the progress of the Breaux Bridge Manor Drainage Improvement project.
In other business, the council is scheduled to:
• Consider a resolution supporting the St. Martin Parish Summer Nutrition Program.
• Proclaim the month of March as American Red Cross Month in St. Martin Parish.
• Reappoint Calder Hebert, Brody Miller and Terry Guidry to the St. Martin Parish 911 Emergency Board of Commissioners.
• Appoint the inaugural members of the St. Martin Parish Recreation Board of Directors.
The St. Martin Parish Council will meet at 5 p.m. in the Carroll J. Fuselier Meeting Room of the St. Martin Parish Government Annex Building, 301 W. Port St. in St. Martinville.