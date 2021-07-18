St. Martin Parish Council to discuss exit plan for solid waste disposal contract

ST. MARTINVILLE — The St. Martin Parish Council will go into executive session Tuesday afternoon to discuss its exit plan for the parish’s solid waste disposal contract with Pelican Waste after lawyers for Pelican delivered a demand letter which could lead to litigation.
The special meeting, which will precede the regular committee hearings scheduled for Tuesday, also includes two resolutions for consideration. One will set an end date for the current contract with Pelican, while the second will name the new company which will assume Pelican’s duties collecting trash for parish residents.
The current contract with Pelican was initiated in May, 2019. Over the course of the last two years, however, there have been several issues addressed between Parish President Chester Cedars and the company regarding its performance.
On more than one occasion, Cedars had indicated publicly that if the company did not deliver on the terms of its agreement the parish would reopen its bid process to allow other vendors to compete for the work, which the parish did on June 4.
During its Public Works Committee hearing, the council will consider awarding the bid for the Herman Dupuis Pontoon Bridge Replacement Project at Butte LaRose to Shavers and Whittle Construction. The low bid to replace the historic but obsolete bridge was $7.23 million.
The Administrative/Finance Committee will consider an application to the Department of Transportation and Development for a grant to establish a rural bus program in the parish. The council will also consider a resolution to appoint members to the parish’s reapportionment committee in preparation for the redrawing of council districts based on the 2020 Census numbers.
The St. Martin Parish Council special meeting will begin at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Carroll Fuselier Meeting Room of the St. Martin Parish Government Annex Building, 301 W. Port St. in St. Martinville. The Public Works Committee will meet immediately following that, with the Administrative/Finance Committee following.