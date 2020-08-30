St. Martin Parish Council to discuss decision by court

ST. MARTINVILLE — The St. Martin Parish Council will go into executive session Tuesday evening to discuss its next moves in an ongoing lawsuit with a Lake Martin swamp tour and convenience store operator.
The Third Circuit Court of Appeal decided in a 3-2 vote earlier this month that Bryan Champagne could continue doing business at his location on Rookery Road despite numerous errors noted in the permitting process that allowed him to build a wharf, a bait shop, a deck and a small wood-frame building for other commercial ventures on the site.
In a dissenting opinion, however, two judges cited arguments the St. Martin Parish Government had made in the case, laying out the groundwork for any subsequent legal action on the issue.
In other business, the council is scheduled to:
• Discuss an ordinance that would allow for a 25-year extension of the parish’s contract with Entergy Louisiana to provide electrical services in lower St. Martin Parish.
• Consider a resolution to allow Cedars to negotiate for the placement of broadband internet transmitters on parish property.
• Consider an ordinance to sell the property at 1019 Flo St. In Breaux Bridge.
The council will also hear presentations from several political candidates. Attorney and Iberia Parish Councilwoman Natalie Broussard will introduce herself as a candidate for the 16th Judicial DIstrict Court’s Division F seat and former judge Lori Landry will present her case for her run at the 16th JDC District Attorney’s seat. Roger Hamilton, currently an assistant district attorney in the 15th Judicial District, will also introduce himself as a candidate for Landry’s former seat in the 16th Judicial District Division H..
The St. Martin Parish Council committees will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Carroll J. Fuselier Meeting Room of the St. Martin Parish Government Annex Building, 301 W. Port St. in St. Martinville.