ST. MARTINVILLE — The St. Martin Parish Council will discuss amendments to the ordinance passed at its last meeting setting the annual millage rates for the parish and hear a presentation from the operator of a local bed and breakfast during its committee hearings Tuesday night.
Ken Douet, one of the owners of Maison Stéphanie in Arnaudville, will be speaking to the council about operating a fully bilingual bed and breakfast, working with other local businesses and schools, particularly French Immersion programs, to build a new kind of experience for families, students, and visitors to the Acadiana region.
Stephanie Plantation, the site of the bed and breakfast, was constructed in 1796 by Martin Milony Duralde. It sits on 20 acres of property along the Bayou Teche in St. Martin Parish.
The council will also hear updates on the Catahoula Lake dredfigng project and the hydrologic study of the Alcide Bobin Canal.
In other business, the council is scheduled to:
Discuss the approval of ad valorem tax exemption applications from the Louisiana Sugar Cane Co-op and Peppers Unlimited of Louisiana.
Discuss and consider several speed limit changes across the parish.
The St. Martin Parish Council committee hearings will start at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Carroll J. Fuselier Meeting Room of the St. Martin Parish Government Annex building, 301 W. Port St. in St. Martinville.