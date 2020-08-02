St. Martin Parish Council to discuss allowing health insurance for council members

ST. MARTINVILLE — The St. Martin Parish Council will discuss an ordinance Tuesday night that will allow council members to continue using the parish’s health insurance plan — but only if they pay 100 percent of the premium themselves, without any subsidy from the parish government.
When the issue was first raised in June, both District 7 Councilman Vincent Alexander and District 3 Councilwoman Tangi Narcisse spoke out against taking away the benefit.
According to District 6 Councilman Brook Champagne, the insurance subsidy costs taxpayers $1,240 per month per insured council member.
The council will also consider approving two Ad Valorem Tax Exemption applications, one from Peppers Unlimited and another from the Louisiana Sugarcane Cooperative.
Multiple speed limit ordinances are also on the agenda. The council will consider setting the speed limit for Lucien Street, Cypress Creek Road, Cypress Creek Loop, Robert Street, and Calais Loop at 15 mph, as well as setting a 45 mph speed limit on Banker Road.
The council will also consider extending its franchise agreement with Entergy Louisiana to provide electricity to lower St. Martin Parish for another 25 years.
The St. Martin Parish Council meeting will start at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Carroll J. Fuselier Meeting Room of the St. Martin Parish Government Annex building, 301 W. Port St. in St. Martinville.