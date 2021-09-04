ST. MARTINVILLE — The St. Martin Parish Council will officially have a new solid waste collection vendor after Tuesday night’s meeting.
The council is expected to discuss and consider an ordinance naming Waste Connections, Inc. as the parish’s solid waste collection provider, replacing Pelican Waste, which had submitted the low bid for the contract in 2019.
Ever since Pelican won the contract, there have been issues between the company and the parish, including problems with the initial delivery of receptacles for the residents to use, missed pickup days, late pickups and a failure to meet the standards agreed to under the contract.
St. Martin Parish President Chester Cedars had announced earlier this year his intent to put the contract back out for bid, which was done in the spring. Waste Connection came in with the lowest legal bid for the work.
The parish has been expecting litigation with Pelican over the early termination of the contract, but it is not clear if that step has been negotiated yet or if the company still intends to file suit against the parish.
Additionally, the council will discuss a resolution to authorize the study and evaluation of other flood control measures for the Bayou Estates Flood Wall Project. BEcause the original bids came in well over budget, the project has been on hold. Weighing additional alternatives with the same budget constraints in place could allow for the project to move forward, albeit in slightly different form.
The council is also expected to award the contract for the Arnaudville Pavilion and Restroom Project to the low bidder, Michael David Breaux Inc, for a cost of $317,500.
The St. Martin Parish Council will meet at 5 p.m. Aug. 7 in the Carroll J. Fuselier Meeting Room of the St. Martin Parish Government Annex Building, 301 W. Port St. in St. Martinville.