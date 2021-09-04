IN OTHER ACTION

The St. Martin Parish Council is also scheduled to take the following actions at its meeting Tuesday evening:

◼︎ Consider closing of the 2020 St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office Tax rolls.

◼︎ Consider action on nuisance properties at 1010 Adley Loop and1016 Robert Lane in Breaux Bridge, 1067 Red Barn Road in Cecilia and 1072 Vermilion St. in Butte LaRose.

◼︎ Consider adding a three-way stop at the intersection of Hammock Lane and Palm Harbor Way.

◼︎ Consider establishing a 15-ton weight limit on Bordelon Road.

◼︎ Consider the sale of an empty lot on Ann Street in St. Martinville.

◼︎ Authorize individuals to sign checks from the account for 16th JDC jurors and witnesses.

◼︎ Appoint Carla JeanBatiste to the Acadiana Area Human Services District Board of Directors.

◼︎ Consider a resolution to raise a state Community Development grant agreement by $33,601.65.

◼︎ Appoint Tonia Calais-Peltier to the St. Martin Parish Tourism Commission.