St. Martin Parish Council to be updated on solid waste disposal program

ST. MARTINVILLE — The St. Martin Parish Council is scheduled to receive an update on its solid waste disposal program from Pelican Waste and Debris during its administrative/finance committee hearing tonight.
The company took over waste collection services for the parish in June of last year. Initially, issues with collection during the transition from Waste Management to Pelican led Parish President Chester Cedars to bring representatives of the firm before the council in July to explain how they planned to correct the problems.
Since that time, there have not been any other issues with the service brought before the council to address.
During the Public Works Committee hearing, the council will discuss its proposed flood plain ordinance. At its November committee hearing, Cedars explained the parish’s new floodplain management ordinance, which is aimed at mitigating flood damage and helping insured residents potentially lower their insurance costs.
The plan would be point based, allowing homeowners to increase their home’s flood resistance in exchange for a lower rate.
In other business, the council is scheduled to:
• Discuss an ordinance to replace the St. Martin Parish Recreation Steering Committee with a board of directors.
• Hear a presentation on 2020 road improvements.
• Consider renewing its contract with Jaime M. Rinaudo for nutritional education services.
• Consider renewing its agreement with the Lafayette Juvenile Detention Home for 2020.
• Consider a resolution from the state Police Jury Association to evaluate state imposed unfunded mandates.
• Accept the state compliance questionnaire for the 2019 audit.
• Consider executing a change order for $274,017.55 increase and a construction time extension for the Cade Park Pavillion, Basketball Court and Paving project.
The St. Martin Parish COuncil Committee hearings will begin at 4:30 p.m. in the Carroll J. Fuselier Meeting Room of the Parish Government Annex Building, 301 W. Port St. in St. Martinville.